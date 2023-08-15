Air defense at work in western Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported early on Aug. 15 that explosions were heard in the region and air defense is active. He urged residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv and Volyn oblasts. Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovy asked city residents not to stand close to the windows.

According to the Air Force, there is a threat of missile attack targeted at Ukraine's western oblasts. The air raid alert was activated nationwide.

On Aug. 14, Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves using Iranian-made kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

According to the report, Russia used 15 Shahed-136/131 drones and eight Kalibr missiles, all of which were shot down. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a town on the Azov Sea coast in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, and the missiles flew from a ship stationed near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea, the military wrote.