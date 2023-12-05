Skip to content
Russia has lost 333,840 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2023 8:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in the Avdiivka axis in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 333,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,587 tanks, 10,416 armored fighting vehicles, 10,483 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,987 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,032 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘I’m afraid we’ll never find them:’ Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians hostage
In the early days of the full-scale invasion as Russian troops were occupying large swaths of territory outside of Kyiv, one local village resident was relieved to see what he thought were Ukrainian troops. The resident, Ivan Drozd, shouted the common Ukrainian salute “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
