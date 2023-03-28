Russia fires at Sumy Oblast more than 130 times, 1 woman injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on March 27, firing more than 130 of various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Esmanska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Shalyinska, Velikopysarivska, and Seredino-Budska communities.

As a result of the shelling of the Bilopilska community, one civilian woman who was traveling in her car from the city of Bilopillya was injured and taken to the hospital.

Eighteen attacks from various types of weapons were recorded in the area, with more than 130 incoming artillery and mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and grenades counted as having been fired by Russian troops.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.