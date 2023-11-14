Skip to content
Russian drone strikes one Nikopol kill 1, injure 1

by Nate Ostiller November 14, 2023
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three drones, killing one person and injuring a 72-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Nov. 14.

The wounded man is reportedly in the hospital in moderate condition.

Further information about the extent of the damage caused and other potential casualties would be reported later, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian drone attack on the city on Nov. 10 killed a 67-year-old woman and injured a 68-year-old man.

Locals near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brace for potential disaster: ‘It would be the end of us’
Editor’s note: For this story, the Kyiv Independent talked to residents who live in Russian-occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. For their safety, we have changed their names. From the rooftop of his home, Anton can easily see the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
