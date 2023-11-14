Russian drone strikes one Nikopol kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three drones, killing one person and injuring a 72-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Nov. 14.

The wounded man is reportedly in the hospital in moderate condition.

Further information about the extent of the damage caused and other potential casualties would be reported later, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian drone attack on the city on Nov. 10 killed a 67-year-old woman and injured a 68-year-old man.