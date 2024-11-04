Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian losses, Casualties
Russia distributes manual for digging mass graves to soldiers

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2024 11:38 AM 2 min read
Members of the Black Tulip organization work to identify Russian soldiers whose remains were found near Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 29, 2024. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Emergency Ministry on Nov. 2 published an updated manual on how to dig mass graves during wartime.

The instructions have been reportedly distributed among Russian troops as Moscow's losses in Ukraine have–according to Kyiv–crossed 700,000 dead and wounded as of Nov. 4.

The manual contains instructions and illustrations on how to dig graves up to the size of 100 corpses. Such a grave must be 20 meters long, three meters wide, and 2.3 meters high and requires 368.5 man-hours, the document says.

The textbook also specifies circumstances under which it is allowed to cremate the dead and how to minimize chemical, biological, or radiological contamination.

The first version of the manual was published in 2021, one year before Russia launched its full-scale war. It contained instructions on how to dispose of a large number of dead in case of an attack.

Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine have been connected to its "mass wave" infantry tactics, which overwhelm Ukrainian defenders at the cost of thousands of killed and wounded.

To offset the casualties without instituting a full draft, Moscow has been offering higher financial rewards for military service and enlisted migrant workers and residents of poorer regions.

Most recently, Russia's ally North Korea has dispatched around 10,000-12,000 troops in support of its war against Ukraine.

Despite the staggering casualty rates, Russian forces have been advancing in Ukraine's east as Kyiv faces one of the "most powerful" offensives since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine facing one of Russia’s ‘most powerful’ offensives since start of all-out war
Key developments on Nov.2-3: * Ukraine facing one of Russia’s ‘most powerful’ offensives since start of all-out war, Syrskyi says * North Korean soldiers sent to Ukrainian border equipped with standard infantry weapons, military intelligence says * Locations of Ukrainian weapons systems revealed…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:04 AM

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
1:10 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.