Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Assassination, FSB
Edit post

Russia detains suspect allegedly planning to assassinate defense official, pro-war blogger, Russian media report

by Martina Sapio December 28, 2024 2:13 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear in an undated photo. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian citizen who was allegedly preparing an attack on a Defense Ministry official and a popular pro-war blogger, Russian media reported on Dec. 28, citing a statement from FSB.

The FSB claimed that the detained man was acting on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence, and had been allegedly communicating with them via Telegram.

The man allegedly recovered a homemade explosive device with a capacity of about 1.5 kilograms of explosive "disguised as a portable music speaker" from a hideout in the Moscow region.

According to the reports, the man was allegedly supposed to plant a bomb under the car of a "famous blogger" or under the gate of his house. He was also supposed to find the car of a high-ranking military officer in Moscow, which would then be mined.

He also "conducted reconnaissance activities" at the residences of both the officer and the blogger, FSB claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. Ukraine made no comments on the alleged operation.

This news comes just days after the FSB detained four other Russians on Dec. 26 for allegedly preparing a series of attacks against senior Russian Defense Ministry officials and their families.

They were also allegedly acting according to a Ukrainian plot with the aim to assassinate senior military officers.

Both arrests followed the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov at the hands of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which claimed responsibility, on Dec. 17.

In this case, the suspect arrested by Russian law enforcement on Dec. 18 was a citizen of Uzbekistan who claimed to have been recruited by Ukrainian special services.

Assassinations of pro-war figures seek to demoralize Russia, punish war criminals
The Dec. 17 killing of Russian Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov in Moscow — reportedly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) — is the most high-profile assassination of a Russian military official to date. It’s not the first one, however. Military officials, propagandists, and those seen as col…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martina Sapio
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.