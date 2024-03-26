Russia claims at least 3 injured in attack on Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include other information from Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight injured at least three people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on March 26.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

According to the governor, the town of Golovchino, located some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, was reportedly struck by Ukrainian fire. Three people were allegedly injured in the attacks and taken to the hospital.

Gladkov also wrote earlier that two people had been injured in the Belgorod District but did not specify where. Golovchino is located in the Grayvoron District, so it is possible that Gladkov was referring to separate attacks, raising the alleged total of casualties to five.

The news comes days after Russian anti-Kremlin militias reportedly broke into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, resulting in clashes with the Russian government forces.

Gladkov and other Russian officials have repeatedly claimed over recent months that the city of Belgorod and its surroundings have come under attack by Ukrainian forces.