Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, War, Russia-Ukraine border
Edit post

Russia claims at least 3 injured in attack on Belgorod

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 10:43 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of an alleged attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight from March 25-26, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include other information from Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight injured at least three people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on March 26.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

According to the governor, the town of Golovchino, located some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, was reportedly struck by Ukrainian fire. Three people were allegedly injured in the attacks and taken to the hospital.

Gladkov also wrote earlier that two people had been injured in the Belgorod District but did not specify where. Golovchino is located in the Grayvoron District, so it is possible that Gladkov was referring to separate attacks, raising the alleged total of casualties to five.

The news comes days after Russian anti-Kremlin militias reportedly broke into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, resulting in clashes with the Russian government forces.

Gladkov and other Russian officials have repeatedly claimed over recent months that the city of Belgorod and its surroundings have come under attack by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:51 AM

ISW: Kremlin's blaming of Ukraine for Moscow terrorist attack risks Russian security.

The Kremlin appears to have prioritized the strategic value of blaming Ukraine for the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack over potential internal security risks and civilian casualties stemming from its failure to effectively address the terrorist threat within its borders, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its recent report.
3:56 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.