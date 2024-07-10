Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, United Nations, Ukraine, UN Security Council, Diplomacy
Russia celebrates UN Security Council presidency, serves chicken Kyiv 1 day after deadly attack on children's hospital

by Abbey Fenbert July 10, 2024 5:49 AM 2 min read
Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation and President of the Security Council for the month of July, speaks during press briefing at U.N. Headquarters on July 1, 2024. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Russian Federation hosted a luncheon on July 9 to celebrate Russia's presidency of the U.N. Security Council, featuring the Ukrainian dish chicken Kyiv on the menu, the news outlet Ukrinform reported.

The celebration came one day after Russian forces launched a missile strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring 32 others. Eight children were hospitalized following the attack.

The Security Council convened on July 9 to discuss the Russian attack in an emergency meeting. Directly after the session, the Russian delegation hosted its celebratory lunch. A photo of the menu reveals that the entree course was chicken Kyiv.

"The moral degradation of Russian diplomacy is obvious," Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the U.N. Security Council, told Ukrinform.

Kyslytsya also said the lunch was paid for with "blood money."

During the emergency meeting, multiple members of the Security Council condemned Russia's missile attack in stark terms while the Russian delegation denied responsibility.

"If this was a Russian strike, there would have been nothing left of the building and all the children would have been killed and not wounded," Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the U.N., said during the meeting.

Russia assumed the Security Council presidency on July 1. Each of the Council's 15 members, including Russia, holds the presidency for a month.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
