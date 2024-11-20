Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Czechia, Slovakia, Sabotage, bomb threat, Schools
Edit post

Russia behind recent bomb threats at Czech, Slovak schools, Czech intelligence chief says

by Dmytro Basmat November 20, 2024 4:21 AM 2 min read
Children photographed on the first day of the new school year in the subway station in Kharkiv on Sept. 2, 2024. (Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Michal Koudelka, the director of the Czech Security Information Service, said on Nov. 18 that Russia was behind a flurry of bomb threats made against schools in Czechia and Slovakia in recent months.

Intelligence agencies across Europe have warned that Russia is plotting violent acts of sabotage across the continent in response to countries' support for Ukraine.

Hundreds of Czech and Slovak schools received bomb threats sent over email after students returned from their summer break in September, leading to multiple school closures, local media reported.

Following the threat, local police found no credible evidence of explosives or improvised devices surrounding the schools.

"There is a clearly visible Russian trace" concerning the bomb threat, Koudelka told Czech parliamentarians during a briefing on the threats posed by Russian cyberattacks to the country's national security.

Russia has long engaged in a variety of disruptive behavior toward Europe, also using its cyber capabilities to target civilian infrastructure. Prague has regularly been targeted by Russia through cyberattacks beginning in 2023.

At a conference in Prague on Oct. 9, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that Moscow is responsible for 80% of all the foreign influence operations in the world.

Ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Czechia authorities expelled 18 Russian diplomats in response to deadly 2014 warehouse blast that Russia was reportedly responsible for.

Various media outlets reported on Nov. 18 that several Telecom cables linking two Nordic countries with Germany and Lithuania were cut at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, raising suspicion of Russian sabotage.

South Korea has not participated in Czech shell initiative for Ukraine, official says
South Korea did not provide artillery shells of its own production, nor did it make financial contributions to the purchase of shells from other countries under the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.