Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with mortars, grenade launchers

Russian forces on March 11 shelled the communities of Bilopillia and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, the regional administration reported.

Russia used mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns to attack the settlements. According to the regional administration, 18 attacks were recorded.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.