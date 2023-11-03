Russia attacks Nikopol region 7 times in a day, 1 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the region around Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast seven times over the course of the day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Nov. 3.

As a result, a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

Russian forces fired more than thirty artillery shells at the region, Lysak said, with the city of Nikopol being the targeted the most.

The attacks damaged 8 homes, 6 farm buildings, a utility company and multiple power lines, according to the governor.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A drone strike on Nikopol on Nov. 1 killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four other people.