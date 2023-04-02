Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governors: Russian attacks hit 6 regions, kill 4 civilians in 1 day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023 10:13 AM 1 min read
A building stands ruined after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 1. (National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in six out of Ukraine's 25 regions, including in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the regional governors' reports, four civilians were killed, and at least 15 were injured.

Sumy Oblast: In the northern Sumy Oblast, regional military administration reported early on April 2 that two civilians were killed in Russian shelling of Nova Sloboda community that borders Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast: Russian troops killed one civilian and injured another in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He added that an injured civilian had been hospitalized.

Kherson Oblast: In the southern Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one civilian was killed and two were injured in a Russian attack against the region over the past day.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: According to the regional administration, seven civilians were injured in Russian missile attacks in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that five civilians were wounded in the eastern Donetsk Oblast: two in the embattled city of Bakhmut and three in Toretsk.

Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast. No casualties were reported, the regional government said in a Telegram post.

Read also: Ukraine changes combat bonus system, soldiers warn it might lower morale

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.