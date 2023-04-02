Governors: Russian attacks hit 6 regions, kill 4 civilians in 1 day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in six out of Ukraine's 25 regions, including in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the regional governors' reports, four civilians were killed, and at least 15 were injured.

Sumy Oblast: In the northern Sumy Oblast, regional military administration reported early on April 2 that two civilians were killed in Russian shelling of Nova Sloboda community that borders Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast: Russian troops killed one civilian and injured another in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He added that an injured civilian had been hospitalized.

Kherson Oblast: In the southern Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one civilian was killed and two were injured in a Russian attack against the region over the past day.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: According to the regional administration, seven civilians were injured in Russian missile attacks in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that five civilians were wounded in the eastern Donetsk Oblast: two in the embattled city of Bakhmut and three in Toretsk.

Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast. No casualties were reported, the regional government said in a Telegram post.

Read also: Ukraine changes combat bonus system, soldiers warn it might lower morale