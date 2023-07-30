Russia attacks Kherson Oblast, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Novodmytrivka village in Kherson Oblast on July 30, hitting a residential building, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attack injured a 33-year-old woman. She was hospitalized, the authorities said.

They did not provide further details.

Earlier in the day, Southern Operational Command reported that Russian troops also attacked agricultural enterprises in the Kherson Oblast and Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The attack was launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

According to the report, all four drones were destroyed.

The city of Kherson and the oblast have become the daily target of Russian forces, garrisoned on the other side of the river since Ukraine liberated the city in November 2022.