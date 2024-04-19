Skip to content
Russia attacks first responders in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, no casualties reported

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 7:46 PM 1 min read
A fire truck hit by a Russian drone in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 19, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
A Russian drone attacked a fire truck in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 19 just as first responders were putting out a fire from an earlier Russian attack, the State Emergency Service said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties among the personnel," the service reported on social media.

Hundreds of Ukrainian first responders have become victims of Russia's war, namely of the so-called "double-tap" tactic. In this type of attack, an initial strike is followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

Russia's "double-tap" attacks have killed 91 first responders and injured 348 since the start of the full-scale war, the State Emergency Service said on April 4.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered heavy Russian attacks over the past day, resulting in at least seven people killed, including two children, and 35 injured.

‘Double-tap’ attack. Understanding one of Russia’s cruelest tactics in Ukraine
Hitting a building, waiting for first responders and the media to arrive, and hitting the same place again to target those who came to put out the fire, help the victims, or document a potential war crime is a well-honed tool of Russia in its wars. This ruthless and illegal
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
