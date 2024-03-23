Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 115 times in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 23.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket, drone, and missile attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto three of the communities.

The towns of Krasnopillia and Velyka Pysarivka experienced the bulk of the attacks.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, was targeted with the most attacks, with 50 explosions recorded in the area. A total of 37 explosions were also recorded in Velyka Pysarivka.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks. The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, has become a main target of attack for Russia.

Earlier this week, a Russian aerial bomb Velyka Pysarivka killed one and injured one more, while also causing damage to multiple homes, a hospital, and a kindergarten. An attack on March 19 also killed one civilian in the town.

Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town Velyka Pysarivka with nearly 300 residents being evacuated this week.

According to a spokesperson for Sumy Oblast's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, approximately 250 resident remain in Velyka Pysarivka. The community had a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

On March 12, a number of anti-Kremlin militia units consisting of Russian fighters had taken control of the bordering village of Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Tyotkino is located just a few kilometers across the border from many of the Sumy Oblast communities targeted by Russia.











