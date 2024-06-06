Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 6, firing 19 times and causing at least 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 21 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.