News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Border communities
Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil June 7, 2024 1:00 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 6, firing 19 times and causing at least 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the most attacks, with 21 explosions recorded in the area. Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

‘We’re not authorizing strikes on Moscow,’ Biden says on Ukraine’s use of US arms
Washington is not authorizing Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes with U.S.-supplied weapons on locations far from the border with Ukraine, such as Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC News on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

