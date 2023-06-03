Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the northern region of Sumy Oblast 10 times, injuring one civilian, and damaging infrastructure, the regional military administration reported on June 3.

According to the authorities, the person injured has been hospitalized.

There were reportedly 87 strikes with artillery, mortars, howitzers, and grenade launchers as Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia.

Ukraine's Northern Command reported that Russian forces also attacked bordering communities in northern Chernihiv Oblast with artillery and mortars on June 3.

No casualties were reported in the region.

Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts are located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. Both have been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.