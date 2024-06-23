Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 30 separate attacks on June 22, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortars, artillery, and explosives. A total of 90 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.