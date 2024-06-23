Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Border communities, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova June 23, 2024 4:24 AM 1 min read
Workers building fortifications in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine on May 2024. (George Ivanchenko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 30 separate attacks on June 22, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortars, artillery, and explosives. A total of 90 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.