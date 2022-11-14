Zelensky visits liberated Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the city of Kherson, according to a Reuters witness.

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Nov. 11, two days after Russia declared its retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River. Kherson, a city with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people, was the only regional capital seized by Russia during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Aug. 29, Ukraine began a southern counteroffensive tasked with retaking Kherson. As Ukrainian troops approached the city and destroyed Russian supply lines, Moscow was forced to retreat.