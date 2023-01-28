Reuters: Ukraine to summon Hungarian ambassador over Orban's 'unacceptable' remarks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry will summon Hungary's ambassador to Ukraine over what Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said were "completely unacceptable" remarks made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Orban had said that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan.

"Such statements are completely unacceptable. Budapest is continuing a deliberate course aimed at destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations," Reuters quoted Nikolenko as saying.

"The Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Ukrainian foreign ministry for a frank discussion. We reserve the right to take other measures in response."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio that Budapest would veto any European Union sanctions against Russia related to nuclear energy, Reuters reported separately on Jan. 27.