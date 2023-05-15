Reuters: UK to provide Ukraine with 'hundreds' of long-range attack drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will provide Ukraine with "hundreds" of attack drones that have a range of over 200 kilometers, Reuters reported on May 15.

According to a government statement cited by Reuters, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "will confirm the further U.K. provision of hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km."

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15 that he was headed to London to meet with Sunak.

"The U.K. is leading the way when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky wrote.

The U.K. will be the latest stop in Zelensky's European tour, following meetings with allies in France, Italy, and Germany.