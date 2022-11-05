Reuters: Russia seeks sanctions exemption in grain deal with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is asking the West to ease sanctions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank in order to facilitate Russian grain exports, four sources familiar with the recent Ukraine grain deal talks told Reuters.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that easing sanctions on the bank would allow it to process payments for Russian grain and foodstuffs. Rosselkhozbank, however, has not yet been a key player in the international grain trade, Reuters reported.

The sources did not tell the news agency what response Russia received to its proposal.

The Kremlin announced on Oct. 29 it was suspending its participation in a UN-backed grain deal that allowed grain shipments from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Four days later on Nov. 2, Russia announced it would continue its participation in the deal.