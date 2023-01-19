Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: EBRD expects record 2022 loss due to Russia, Belarus portfolio

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2023 5:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forecasts to suffer a record loss in 2022 due to the significant blow caused by the war in Ukraine to its portfolio holdings in Russia and Belarus, Reuters reported citing EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

The bank had around $1 billion in its Russia and Belarus-focused portfolio before Russia unleashed its full-scale war against Ukraine. This portfolio is “fully provisioned”, according to Renaud-Basso, who spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 19.

According to the EBRD chief, the record loss would follow the record profit the bank experienced the previous year.

The bank is committed to sending 3 billion euros to Ukraine by the end of this year, she said. Ukraine had already received part of this installment amounting to 1.7 billion euros last year.

Even after sanctions, Russian economy can pay for war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.