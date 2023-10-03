Research Analyst for KI Insights

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a head of research position for its new research unit, KI Insights.

This new research unit is aimed at providing in-depth analysis of Ukraine’s political scene and business prospects. It focuses on the country’s reconstruction – understanding the main challenges, who the key players are, and the opportunities ahead.

Research Analysts will work across different areas of expertise, compiling and analyzing data, interviewing experts, compiling reports, and producing different analytical products. Ideally, the research analyst would gradually specialize in a given area of expertise (e.g., macroeconomics, energy) to lead this direction both internally and publicly.

Responsibilities:

Contributing to the production of regular and commissioned analytical products;

Working with other team members of KI Insights, and the Kyiv Independent, on content creation, production, distribution, and promotion;

Monitoring current events and regularly interviewing experts to stay up to date with the latest developments.

Requirements:

Graduate degree in a relevant field (e.g., political science, international relations, economics, business administration, management);

At least 2 years experience in a recognized think tank, financial institution, or other research-focused organization;

Experience with presentation and analytical software (e.g., PowerPoint, Excel, R, Tableau);

At least working knowledge of Ukrainian. Working knowledge of Russian is preferable. Fluency in written and spoken English.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: This is a full-time, remote position.

Please submit a CV and cover letter explaining your interest and qualifications for this position to [email protected].

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.