The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reintegration Ministry: Over 67,000 people evacuated from liberated Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova October 17, 2023 6:37 PM
Ukrainian volunteers of the NGO Boctok SOS and policemen help an elderly women get into an evacuation train towards a safer location in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on Aug. 1, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the autumn of 2022, over 67,000 people have been evacuated from liberated parts of Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts to safer regions, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Oct. 17.

This number includes 40,000 residents of Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south and 27,000 people from northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, according to the ministry.

Among them reportedly are around 5,000 children and over 350 people with reduced mobility.

Evacuation trains and buses take Ukrainians willing to move from dangerous areas free of charge, the ministry wrote.

“In the host communities, internally displaced persons are provided with free temporary housing. They receive financial, humanitarian, legal, and psychological assistance.”

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv Oblast, Russia is trying to recapture Kupiansk and other settlements liberated by Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive last autumn. Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces in 2022 from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
