Putin signs a decree to formalize Russia's illegal seizure of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

On Oct. 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree making an illegal order to transfer Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar into Russian property.

Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom told Suspilne media outlet that the document "has no practical significance."



The Zaporizhzhia plant was captured by Russian soldiers in early March. Since then, Russia has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant, being accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

Earlier on Oct. 5, Putin also signed four federal laws trying to formalize the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

