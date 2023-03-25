Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin: Russia to modernize over 1,600 tanks over next 3 years, produce new ones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 10:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that his country planned to modernize 1,600 tanks available in its stock over the next three years, as well as ramp up tank production, Russian state media reported.

Putin's March 25 claim during an interview with a Kremlin-controlled TV channel appears to be a threat against Ukraine and Western nations, which the Russian leader claims plan to send 420-440 tanks to Kyiv.

Neither the West nor Ukraine revealed the exact number of advanced tanks Kyiv is set to receive in the nearest months.

Russia has long threatened Western nations against providing Ukraine with tanks, claiming they would "regret" making such a decision.

Putin did not mention where the finance of his country's ambitious plan to modernize over 1,600 tanks would come from.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 5,483 tanks and fuel vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.