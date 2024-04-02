Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea Fleet, Russia, Russian Navy, War, Vladimir Putin, Sergey Pinchuk
Edit post

Putin appoints new Black Sea Fleet commander

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 5:24 PM 1 min read
Russian Vice Admiral Sergey Pinchuk in 2016. (Wikipedia / Russian Ministry of Defense)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Vice Admiral Sergey Pinchuk as the new commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on April 2.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its March 31 intelligence update that Pinchuk had replaced Admiral Viktor Sokolov after Ukraine carried out several successful strikes against the Black Sea Fleet.

Pinchuk "has likely sought to improve the survival chances of Russian vessels by adopting further preventative and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities," the ministry said.

Pinchuk was born in Sevastopol, Ukraine, and has been deputy commander in chief of the Black Sea Fleet since May 2021. He has been sanctioned by the U.K., the EU, Australia, and Switzerland for his role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported that Sokolov had been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol in September 2023.

Russia's Defense Ministry then claimed Sokolov was still alive, and published a video that purported to show a meeting between military leadership with Sokolov.

The White House refused to comment on whether Sokolov was confirmed to be alive.

Russian Telegram channels claimed Sokolov had been dismissed in February after Ukraine sunk the Caesar Kunikov, the fourth landing ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet to be sunk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine struck two more Russian landing ships on March 23, followed by a strike on the landing ship Konstantin Olshansky on March 26.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Sokolov on March 5 for his role in Russia's campaign of carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022-2023.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.