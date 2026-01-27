KI logo
War

Public safety warnings issued after Russian drone strike on Lviv Oblast oil terminal

2 min read
Avatar
by Polina Morozyuk
Public safety warnings issued after Russian drone strike on Lviv Oblast oil terminal
An overall view of the city of Lviv is being shown in this photograph taken in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 8, 2023. (Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Russian drone strike on an oil terminal in Lviv Oblast overnight on Jan. 27 caused a fire and heavy smoke in nearby areas, prompting local authorities to issue public safety warnings and temporarily suspend school classes. No casualties were reported.

Local officials said the drone targeted an oil infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district. Residents of the town of Brody and surrounding villages reported thick smoke and a strong odor following the attack, which authorities said was caused by the burning of petroleum products.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site and continued working throughout the morning amid concerns over air quality. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said the situation was under control and closely monitored.

"The situation is under control. The radiation background is within normal limits." Kozytskyi said, adding that emergency crews remain on site.

Become a member – go ad‑free

As a precaution, local authorities urged residents to keep windows and doors closed and limit time spent outdoors. Schools in Brody were closed for the day, while kindergartens that had already admitted children continued operating with windows and doors shut, the Brody Council said.

Later in the day, specialists at the Lviv Oblast Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported a temporary increase in carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne, linking it to the morning drone strike in the Zolochiv district. Officials stressed that the increase was short-term and posed no immediate threat.

"People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions are advised, if possible, to stay indoors," Kozytskyi added, recommending the use of disposable masks if residents need to go outside and urging people to temporarily refrain from ventilating indoor spaces.

The strike was a part of the broader overnight Russian drone attack across Ukraine. The Air Force said Russia launched 165 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, from multiple directions. Ukrainian air defences reported shooting down 135 drones.

Become a member – go ad‑free

According to the military, 24 drones hit targets across 14 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 9 other locations.

Ukrainian officials reiterated that Russian forces regularly use drones and missiles to strike civilian infrastructure, despite Moscow’s repeated denials that it targets civilian sites.

read also

Exclusive: Russian negotiators soften hardline stance in private, US officials say. Ukrainians urge caution
U.S. officials leading the talks are convinced that Russian negotiators have taken a more pragmatic tone behind closed doors than Moscow’s public hardline rhetoric suggests, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Kremlin has consistently used public statements before and after each round of talks to reiterate — and at times escalate — its maximalist demands on Ukraine, including territorial and political concessions. “They usually say their maximalist demands, and then they allo
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Russian attackLviv OblastOilUkraine
Avatar
Polina Morozyuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, January 27
Tuesday, January 27
Show More

Editors' Picks