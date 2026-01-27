Public safety warnings issued after Russian drone strike on Lviv Oblast oil terminal

A Russian drone strike on an oil terminal in Lviv Oblast overnight on Jan. 27 caused a fire and heavy smoke in nearby areas, prompting local authorities to issue public safety warnings and temporarily suspend school classes. No casualties were reported.

Local officials said the drone targeted an oil infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district. Residents of the town of Brody and surrounding villages reported thick smoke and a strong odor following the attack, which authorities said was caused by the burning of petroleum products.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site and continued working throughout the morning amid concerns over air quality. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said the situation was under control and closely monitored.

"The situation is under control. The radiation background is within normal limits." Kozytskyi said, adding that emergency crews remain on site.

As a precaution, local authorities urged residents to keep windows and doors closed and limit time spent outdoors. Schools in Brody were closed for the day, while kindergartens that had already admitted children continued operating with windows and doors shut, the Brody Council said.

Later in the day, specialists at the Lviv Oblast Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported a temporary increase in carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne, linking it to the morning drone strike in the Zolochiv district. Officials stressed that the increase was short-term and posed no immediate threat.

"People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions are advised, if possible, to stay indoors," Kozytskyi added, recommending the use of disposable masks if residents need to go outside and urging people to temporarily refrain from ventilating indoor spaces.

The strike was a part of the broader overnight Russian drone attack across Ukraine. The Air Force said Russia launched 165 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, from multiple directions. Ukrainian air defences reported shooting down 135 drones.

According to the military, 24 drones hit targets across 14 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 9 other locations.

Ukrainian officials reiterated that Russian forces regularly use drones and missiles to strike civilian infrastructure, despite Moscow’s repeated denials that it targets civilian sites.