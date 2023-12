This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the liberated city of Kherson on Dec. 12, killing one civilian and wounding four, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The artillery and rocket fire came from Russian-occupied areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, targeting Kherson and nearby settlements, according to the prosecutors’ report.

The attack hit a residential neighborhood in Kherson with high-rise apartment building catching fire, the report said.