Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 1

by Dinara Khalilova November 8, 2023 7:40 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 8, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts killed two women and wounded a man on Nov. 8, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Russian troops shelled the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka, around 30 kilometers east of Kramatorsk, killing a 62-year-old woman in her home, the prosecutors said on Telegram.

Another woman, aged 59, was reportedly killed in a Russian strike on Pivnichne on the outskirts of Toretsk.

Russian forces also targeted Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Following the attack, a 51-year-old man was hospitalized with a broken arm and concussion.

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed over 1,700 residents of Donetsk Oblast and wounded around 4,300 since Feb. 24, 2022, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Nov. 8.

However, the actual number of victims is likely significantly higher since the figures published by Moroz do not account for territories still under Russian occupation.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
