Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 1

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts killed two women and wounded a man on Nov. 8, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Russian troops shelled the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka, around 30 kilometers east of Kramatorsk, killing a 62-year-old woman in her home, the prosecutors said on Telegram.

Another woman, aged 59, was reportedly killed in a Russian strike on Pivnichne on the outskirts of Toretsk.

Russian forces also targeted Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Following the attack, a 51-year-old man was hospitalized with a broken arm and concussion.

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed over 1,700 residents of Donetsk Oblast and wounded around 4,300 since Feb. 24, 2022, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz said on Nov. 8.

However, the actual number of victims is likely significantly higher since the figures published by Moroz do not account for territories still under Russian occupation.