Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attacks injure 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet December 24, 2023 10:08 PM 2 min read
An aftermath of the Russian attack against Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24. (Donetsk Oblast regional prosecutor's office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the front-line villages of Ocheretyne and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast with guided bombs, injuring three civilians and damaging houses, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 24.

A 62-year-old man got a mine blast injury while driving his car in Ocheretyne, a village some 12 kilometers northwest of Avdiivka, the area of the heaviest fighting. A 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband got shrapnel wounds as a Russian round landed in their backyard in Niu-York, a village 20 kilometers north of Avdiivka.

Donetsk Oblast is experiencing the most severe battles of Russia’s war. Both Ocheretyne and Niu-York, located close to the front line, are frequent targets of Russian attacks.

The Prosecutor General’s Office didn’t specify the type of guided bombs Russian forces used in the attacks on the front'-line villages. Russia uses KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from the KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, which can be laser-guided or satellite-guided.

Following the attacks, Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war.

The acting regional governor, Ihor Moroz, reported on Dec. 24 that 1,796 civilians have been killed and 4,411 injured in the embattled region since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The number excludes civilian casualties in Russian-occupied areas, including the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainians hold Russians off for nearly 10 years (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent agreed not to publish the names and/or last names of people who live or visit Avdiivka so as not to endanger them and their immediate family. The city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk Oblast, has been on the front line of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentVitalii Poberezhnyi
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.