Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine charges Russian officer with planning terror attack in Kyiv in 2014

by Martin Fornusek October 18, 2023 3:44 PM 2 min read
Russian special forces Major Konstantin "Mexican" Maslyanko, responsible for planning terror attacks against Ukraine. Photo published on Oct. 18, 2023. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities charged a Russian special forces officer with preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv in 2014 and implicated him in a successful terrorist attack near Luhansk in 2015, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Oct. 18.

The SBU identified the suspect as Major Konstantin Maslyanko, with a call sign "Mexican," an officer of special operations forces of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Maslyanko reportedly arrived in occupied Luhansk at the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014 to create groups for subversive operations on Ukrainian territory, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

For this purpose, the major recruited a woman from Luhansk, equipped her with explosives, and tasked her with carrying out a terrorist attack in Ukraine's capital.

The woman was detained by the SBU near Arsenalna metro station in Kyiv, where the woman left a bag with three kilograms of TNT and a detonator, the prosecutors said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service also said that Maslyanko's unit was also involved in a terrorist attack near Stanytsia Luhanska in January 2015.

In this incident, a man claiming to be local resident approached the Ukrainian military checkpoint at the contact line with Russian-occupied territories and gave the soldiers a jar of honey, which contained explosives.

The jar detonated, killing one soldier and injuring two others. The perpetrator was later detained and sentenced to prison.

According to the investigation, Maslyanko is currently in the occupied territories of Donetsk or Luhansk oblasts and continues to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine.

How Russia’s liberal tech companies became the foundation of Putin’s war effort
Fridays at Russian tech giant Yandex — the company once christened as “Russia’s Google” — are marked by a large-scale all-hands meeting where employees can bring questions and problems to the company’s upper management. Called khural, among the company’s employees, a name for Mongolian parliament,…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.