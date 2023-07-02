Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
4 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

by Alexander Khrebet July 2, 2023 4:02 PM 1 min read
Russian shelling hit the residential area in the southern city of Kherson, injuring four civilians on July 2. (Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four civilians, including two in a direct hit into a high-rise building, have been injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on July 2.

The attack on the residential area occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time, with Russian forces firing from the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River to attack the city.

The attack also damaged the civilian infrastructure in the city, according to the report.

Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, has been shelled daily by Russian forces from the east bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank during the counteroffensive campaign in the fall of 2022.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

