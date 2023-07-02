4 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four civilians, including two in a direct hit into a high-rise building, have been injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on July 2.

The attack on the residential area occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time, with Russian forces firing from the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River to attack the city.

The attack also damaged the civilian infrastructure in the city, according to the report.

Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, has been shelled daily by Russian forces from the east bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank during the counteroffensive campaign in the fall of 2022.