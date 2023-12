This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s large-scale strike across Ukraine injured a 1-year-old girl in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 5, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 2,719 educational facilities and completely destroyed 332.