Prosecutor General’s Office records over 76,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on March 28 that the Russian military has committed 76,753 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

nUkrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 465 children and wounded at least 943 since Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Prosecutor General’s Office, 647 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are the Russian soldiers and the country’s political leadership.

Earlier, the U.S. supported the creation of a hybrid tribunal to punish Russian war crimes.

“The United States considered in detail all the pros and cons of each (kind of tribunal) and came to the conclusion that the most effective way to ensure responsibility for crimes of aggression involves the creation of an internationalized court within the judicial system of Ukraine,” U.S. State Department Global Criminal Justice Ambassador Beth Van Schaak said, as quoted by VOA.