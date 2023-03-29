Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General’s Office records over 76,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023 5:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on March 28 that the Russian military has committed 76,753 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

nUkrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 465 children and wounded at least 943 since Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Prosecutor General’s Office, 647 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are the Russian soldiers and the country’s political leadership.

Earlier, the U.S. supported the creation of a hybrid tribunal to punish Russian war crimes.

“The United States considered in detail all the pros and cons of each (kind of tribunal) and came to the conclusion that the most effective way to ensure responsibility for crimes of aggression involves the creation of an internationalized court within the judicial system of Ukraine,” U.S. State Department Global Criminal Justice Ambassador Beth Van Schaak said, as quoted by VOA.

Ukraine war latest: Official says Avdiivka ‘being wiped off the face of the earth’
Key developments on March 28: * Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast “is being wiped off the face of the earth,” official says * Ukrainian military repels 24 Russian attacks in the east * Zelensky travels to Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast, marking the one-year anniversary of its liberation * Portugal delivers L…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.