Prosecutor General's Office starts internal investigation after media report shows gifts arriving at building

The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an internal investigation following the publication of a video that appears to show gifts being dropped off at the office on Dec. 1, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Dec. 5.

Dec. 1 marks the Prosecutors' Day, a workers' holiday in Ukraine.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda published a video on Dec. 4 showing waves of people arriving with gifts and packages at the Prosecutor General's Office over the course of the day.

The video sparked concerns about the independence of the office and the progress of Ukraine's ongoing fight against corruption.

"Appropriate measures will be taken," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the video report, on the day of the holiday, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin called on those working for the office to "remember our huge responsibility to the Ukrainian people."

One of those who visited the Prosecutor General's Office on Dec. 1 were Hryhorii Mamka, a lawmaker for the now-banned party Opposition Platform – For Life.

The party was led by Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, who was handed over to Russia in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war in September 2022.

When asked why he came to the building, Mamka said he had come for an event related to the holiday as a representative of the parliament's law enforcement committee.