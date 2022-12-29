President's Office: 2 people killed, 12 injured on Dec. 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, said that one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and one person was killed, and nine were injured in southern Kherson Oblast due to war on Dec. 28.

Another three people were injured in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

Since its withdrawal in early November, Russia has stepped up its shelling of the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast.

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 29 that Russian troops had shelled the region 49 times over the past day.

Russian S-300 missile damaged a gas pipeline and electricity grids in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

The next day, Russia conducted its eighth mass missile strike, firing 69 missiles, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles, he said.