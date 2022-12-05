Power outages reported in several Ukrainian regions after Russian missile strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Electricity and water supply have been cut off in Zhytomyr and some settlements of the region due to Russia’s mass missile attack on Ukrainian cities on Dec. 5, news outlet Suspilne reported.

Part of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has also been left without power while boilers and water pumping stations were disconnected, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city military administration.

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Sumy Oblast, which is completely without electricity now, according to the regional supplier Sumyoblenergo.

In Odesa, all pumping stations and reserve lines have been taken offline due to the Russian strikes, resulting in water outages across the city, according to water service Infoksvodokanal. Interruptions in mobile signal in the city, according to Odesa City Council.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also reported blackouts in the city.