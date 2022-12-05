Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Power outages reported in several Ukrainian regions after Russian missile strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 3:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Electricity and water supply have been cut off in Zhytomyr and some settlements of the region due to Russia’s mass missile attack on Ukrainian cities on Dec. 5, news outlet Suspilne reported.

Part of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has also been left without power while boilers and water pumping stations were disconnected, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city military administration.

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Sumy Oblast, which is completely without electricity now, according to the regional supplier Sumyoblenergo.

In Odesa, all pumping stations and reserve lines have been taken offline due to the Russian strikes, resulting in water outages across the city, according to water service Infoksvodokanal. Interruptions in mobile signal in the city, according to Odesa City Council.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also reported blackouts in the city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.