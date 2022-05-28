Poroshenko not allowed to leave Ukraine for NATO meeting.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ex-President Petro Poroshenko attempted to cross the Ukrainian border with Poland for the second time on May 28, but was barred from leaving the country, according to Iryna Gerashchenko, an MP with his European Solidarity party. Poroshenko was heading to Vilnius to attend the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, had authorized Poroshenko to attend it, she said. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave Ukraine during the martial law period unless they have a special permit. Moreover, Poroshenko faced travel restrictions until recently as a suspect in a treason case. He considers both the criminal case and the effective ban on leaving Ukraine to be a political vendetta by President Volodymyr Zelensky.