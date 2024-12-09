Pope Francis calls for Christmas ceasefire 'on all war fronts'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Francis called upon politicians and global leaders to bring about a ceasefire across the globe, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, during his Sunday prayer on Dec. 8.

"I appeal to governments and the international community that a ceasefire may be reached on all war fronts by the Christmas celebrations," Pope Francis said.

His words came as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its third year, with 2024 marking the 10th anniversary of Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as the Crimean Peninsula.

"Let us continue to pray for peace, in tormented Ukraine, in the Middle East — Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and now Syria — in Myanmar, in Sudan, and wherever people suffer from war and violence," the pope said.

The pope earned a controversial reputation in Ukraine with his earlier remarks that relativized the responsibility of Russia’s war, encouraging Ukrainians to have the "courage" to negotiate for peace.

Pope Francis also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican in October, exchanging symbolic gifts. Zelensky received a bronze bas-relief with a flower and an inscription, "Peace is a fragile flower," while Pope Francis received a painting of the Bucha massacre.

Chances that the Russian military would halt for Christmas appear slim as they gather speed in eastern Ukraine, ratcheting up their offensive operations before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

Moscow's losses also mount, with reported daily losses of well over a thousand troops in recent months.