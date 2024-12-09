This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Pope Francis, Ukraine, Christmas, Peace Negotiations, War, Syria
Edit post

Pope Francis calls for Christmas ceasefire 'on all war fronts'

by Martin Fornusek December 9, 2024 3:23 PM 2 min read
Pope Francis leads a mass with newly appointed Cardinals at St. Peter Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 8, 2024, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Francis called upon politicians and global leaders to bring about a ceasefire across the globe, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, during his Sunday prayer on Dec. 8.

"I appeal to governments and the international community that a ceasefire may be reached on all war fronts by the Christmas celebrations," Pope Francis said.

His words came as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its third year, with 2024 marking the 10th anniversary of Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as the Crimean Peninsula.

"Let us continue to pray for peace, in tormented Ukraine, in the Middle East — Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and now Syria — in Myanmar, in Sudan, and wherever people suffer from war and violence," the pope said.

The pope earned a controversial reputation in Ukraine with his earlier remarks that relativized the responsibility of Russia’s war, encouraging Ukrainians to have the "courage" to negotiate for peace.

Pope Francis also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican in October, exchanging symbolic gifts. Zelensky received a bronze bas-relief with a flower and an inscription, "Peace is a fragile flower," while Pope Francis received a painting of the Bucha massacre.

Chances that the Russian military would halt for Christmas appear slim as they gather speed in eastern Ukraine, ratcheting up their offensive operations before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

Moscow's losses also mount, with reported daily losses of well over a thousand troops in recent months.

Zelensky gives Pope painting about Bucha massacre during Vatican meeting
During a meeting that lasted 35 minutes, the pope reportedly presented Ukraine’s head of state with a bronze bas-relief with a flower and an inscription, “Peace is a fragile flower.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:02 AM

German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Friedrich Merz said upon arrival. "I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.