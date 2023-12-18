Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Ukrainians' trust in Zelensky declines to 62%, trust in military, Zaluzhnyi remains high

by Nate Ostiller December 18, 2023 1:47 PM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Public trust among Ukrainians in President Volodymyr Zelensky has declined over the past year, but an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians trust the military and its Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Dec. 18 found.

Trust in Zelensky declined to 62%, compared to 84% in December 2022. At the same, the percentage of those who said they do not trust Zelensky increased from 5% in December 2022 to  18% in the most recent poll.

Trust in Ukraine's civilian government as a whole declined to 26%, a drop from 52% recorded the previous year.

An overwhelming majority (96%) of respondents trust the military, a figure that has remained stable since December 2022. In addition, 88% said they trust Zaluzhnyi, who was not included in previous editions of the KIIS trust poll.

Trust in the court and prosecutors, already low in December 2022 (25% and 21%, respectively) further dropped to 12% and 9% respectively.

The poll comes amid a flow of reports about alleged discord between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi, initially triggered by a feature published in the Economist in November, in which the general characterized the state of the war as a "stalemate."

Members of Zelensky's office publicly disagreed with the comments and criticized Zaluzhnyi, prompting speculation that the president and the general were in conflict.  

Anton Hrushetskyi, the executive director of KIIS, noted that 59% of respondents said they trust both Zaluzhnyi and Zelensky, which he argued represents a "demand (for) unity" among Ukrainians.

In contrast to the narrative promoted by certain sectors of society, Hrushetskyi said that the results indicate that Ukrainians largely reject the notion that Zelensky is untrustworthy compared to Zaluzhnyi.

Are Zelensky and his top general really in discord?
After successfully taking Ukraine through the initial stages of the all-out war, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi found themselves the country’s two most popular – and arguably, most important – people. And lately, they appear to be at the center of the country’…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.