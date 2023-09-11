Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Most Ukrainians believe president bears responsibility for corruption in government

by Dinara Khalilova September 11, 2023 8:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent poll published by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, 78% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that the president bears direct responsibility for corruption in the government and regional administrations. Only 18% of respondents disagreed with this statement.

Older Ukrainians seem more demanding of the head of state than the young people, reads the report. The share of respondents who think the president is responsible for corruption ranges from 70% to 81% among people aged 18-29 and those over 60, respectively.

There are no other significant differences in answers depending on the participants’ financial situation or region of residence, the Foundation wrote.

Zelensky: Corruption cases in Ukraine don’t involve foreign funds
In an interview with CNN published on Sept. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that cases of corruption in Ukraine don’t involve financial or military aid sent by Kyiv’s partners.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Sociologists also asked the respondents about current challenges for Ukrainian entrepreneurship. Corruption was named the most significant obstacle to development, followed by the destruction caused by Russia’s war, inadequate tax administration and control system, and weak support from the state.

The Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation conducted the survey with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on July 3-17. They polled 2011 respondents from all Ukrainian regions except for Russian-occupied Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, as well as frontline areas.

Reznikov’s tenure as defense chief ends after latest corruption allegations
Oleksii Reznikov led the defense ministry for 522 days, during the country’s toughest time. He also oversaw the ministry through two major corruption scandals that eventually led to his ousting. Following the latest allegations of corruption, this time concerning the procurement of winter attire fo…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Another survey carried out by the Foundation and the Razumkov Center in August showed that 55% of Ukrainians believed that Kyiv’s allies should provide the country with military aid only under the condition of an effective fight against corruption.

This statement was the least popular with financially secure respondents, while citizens with low income expressed higher support, the researchers added.

More than half of surveyed Ukrainians also disagreed with the idea that people should refrain from criticizing the government for corruption, as such criticism allegedly destabilizes the country and reduces the trust of foreign partners.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.