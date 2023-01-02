Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Most Ukrainians against territorial concessions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 1:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from Dec. 4 to 27 said 85% of Ukrainians believe that no territorial concessions to Russia are acceptable, “even if because of this the war may last longer.”

Only 8% of respondents believe that Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to “achieve peace and preserve independence.”

The poll results suggest that the majority of Ukraine’s population is against ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.

KIIS indicated that the language spoken by respondents did not appear to impact the results, as 89% of Ukrainian-speaking, 76% of Russian-speaking, and 86% of bilingual respondents opposed territorial concessions to Russia.

“After 10 months of grueling and brutal war, Ukrainians remain steadfast and reject the narrative of the ‘need for territorial concessions to appease the aggressor,’” said Deputy Head of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 4 to 27 and surveyed 2,005 residents from every Ukrainian region except for those occupied by Russia.

A poll taken from Sept. 7 to 13 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 87% of respondents are in favor of no Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.