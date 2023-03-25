Poll: Almost 40% of Ukrainians know someone killed or wounded by Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent survey by the Razumkov Center, 37% of Ukrainians said they had a relative or an acquaintance (either military or civilian) injured or killed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine doesn't publish its military casualties.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Russia's all-out war killed 8,317 civilians and injured 13,892 as of March 20. The numbers are expected to be significantly higher since they don't include casualties in the still-occupied territories or areas with heavy hostilities.

The poll also showed that 28% of respondents have close relatives or family members who fled the country after the full-scale invasion and have stayed there. Among those whose relatives live abroad, 47% said they were in Poland, 18.5% said Germany, and 9% in the Czech Republic, according to the survey.

More than 8 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's war since Feb. 24, 2022, with most of them settling in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The poll was conducted between February and March.