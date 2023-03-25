Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poll: Almost 40% of Ukrainians know someone killed or wounded by Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent March 25, 2023 11:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent survey by the Razumkov Center, 37% of Ukrainians said they had a relative or an acquaintance (either military or civilian) injured or killed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine doesn't publish its military casualties.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Russia's all-out war killed 8,317 civilians and injured 13,892 as of March 20. The numbers are expected to be significantly higher since they don't include casualties in the still-occupied territories or areas with heavy hostilities.

The poll also showed that 28% of respondents have close relatives or family members who fled the country after the full-scale invasion and have stayed there. Among those whose relatives live abroad, 47% said they were in Poland, 18.5% said Germany, and 9% in the Czech Republic, according to the survey.

More than 8 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's war since Feb. 24, 2022, with most of them settling in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The poll was conducted between February and March.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
