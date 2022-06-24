Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
State Guard Administration denies firing servicemen for not shooting down journalist’s drone

November 28, 2021 5:46 amby Max Hunder
(Ukrainska Pravda)

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach quoted anonymous sources in a Nov. 27 podcast, alleging that several guards have been fired for failing to shoot down Ukrainska Pravda’s camera drone flying over the state residence Synohora in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Nov. 21.

The State Guard Administration denied the accusations and said it would go to court.

Drone footage of the mansion was used in Ukrainska Pravda’s Nov. 24 report alleging that Zelensky and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, celebrated Yermak’s birthday at Synohora and may have used emergency helicopters to fly guests there.

During his Nov. 26 marathon press conference, Zelensky admitted flying to Synohora on Nov. 21, but claimed he was just preparing for an international December event there.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

