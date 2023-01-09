Politico: Ukraine cyber officials gathering digital evidence for International Criminal Court to prosecute

This audio is created with AI assistance

Victor Zhora, one of Ukraine's top cyber officials, said certain cyberattacks Russia has launched on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure could amount to war crimes. Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence of cyberattacks linked to military strikes and are sharing the information with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Zhora, who is a chief digital transformation officer at the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine, told Politico that "Russia has launched cyberattacks in coordination with kinetic military attacks as part of its invasion of Ukraine, arguing the digital warfare is part of what Kyiv considers war crimes committed against its citizens."

Classifying digital attacks on infrastructure as constituting war crimes would be a first.