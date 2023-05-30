Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish president approves commission for investigating ‘Russian influence’

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2023 3:00 PM 2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen on April 14, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda signed the act on the creation of a state commission for investigating Russian influence in the country, the Polish media reported on May 29.

Critics at home and abroad worry that the conservative ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will misuse it as a tool against political opposition, which PiS denies.

The Act on the State Commission for the Investigation of Russian Influence on Poland's Internal Security in 2007-2022 was adopted by Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, on May 26.

Before coming into effect, the bill requires the president’s signature.

Upon signing, Duda said he will also refer the law to the Constitutional Court to address any issues that raise doubt.

The nine-member commission, appointed and dismissed by the Sejm, will be able to deprive suspects of access to classified information and prohibit them from holding government positions responsible for the budget for ten years, effectively preventing them from running for public office.

The liberal opposition party Civic Platform (PO) criticized the plan, saying it will be used to prevent PO’s leader Donald Tusk from running in the Polish parliamentary election this fall.

Politicians from the ruling PiS party accuse PO of allowing Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia and becoming too dependent on its energy imports during the liberal party’s tenure from 2007 until 2015.

The law also attracted criticism from U.S. officials.

"The U.S. government shares concerns about laws that may ostensibly reduce voters' ability to vote for those they want to vote for, outside of a clearly defined process in an independent court," the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski told the public broadcaster TVN24.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk, in office for PiS, denied that the commission would be used for internal political struggle.

“The commission is not at all meant to interfere in the elections or restrict citizens’ choices. It is about examining (Russian) influence in Poland, which must be exposed,” Mularczyk said.

Duda awards Zelensky with Order of White Eagle during state visit
Polish President Andrzej Duda has awarded President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Order of the White Eagle during his visit to Warsaw on April 5, the Polish Press Agency reported.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.