Polish officials seek access to classified sections of Ukraine's victory plan

Warsaw is seeking to review the classified additions to Ukraine's victory plan recently presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewsk said in an interview on Oct. 21.

Zelensky's victory plan, presented on October 17, includes five main points and three confidential appendices.

During the presentation of the victory plan, Zelensky mentioned that the complete text would remain confidential and only select partners crucial for its execution would be granted access to the classified appendices of specific sections.

Bartoszewsk noted that Poland is not among the countries that received full details of the plan, and emphasized Poland's significant military support to Ukraine.

"We provided Ukraine with military aid in the most crucial way, because when Germany was talking about sending them helmets, we sent 320 tanks. So our contribution was obviously significant, especially at the beginning when it was most needed," he said.

The victory plan consists of the following requests: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Oct. 18 that Ukraine's victory plan will be reassessed after the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

At the same time, Tusk emphasized that Poland's support for Ukraine's NATO membership has not changed. "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine on this issue," he said.

Poland has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, providing billions of dollars in military, economic, and humanitarian aid and hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees.