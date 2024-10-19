Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine’s NATO membership on 'irreversible path,' G7 defense ministers reaffirm

by Sonya Bandouil October 19, 2024 9:49 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The flag of the Group of Seven (G-7) counties and the European Union (EU) outside the media center for the G-7 leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense ministers of the G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO, according to the joint statement following their meeting in Naples on Oct. 19.

"We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership,” the statement said.

The ministers also pledged continued military assistance to Ukraine, both in the short and long term, and emphasized the importance of training and educational support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"We welcome the respective efforts of NATO and the EU under the NATO Security Assistance and Training Program for Ukraine and the EU Military Assistance Mission," the document states.

The ministers also confirmed their goal of achieving a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as set out by international law.

However, the White House’s position regarding Ukraine’s accession has been that the invitation to NATO will likely not come in the short term, citing the need for reforms and fulfillment of security conditions.

We are not at the stage where the Alliance is discussing issuing an invitation in the short term," U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Oct. 16 ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Voice of America reported.

"But, as always, we will continue talks with our friends in Ukraine about how they can move toward the Alliance," Smith added.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
